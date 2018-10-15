Letter to BS: US worried about commercial implications of a bailout of Pak

This is with reference to “The limits of Chinese cash” (October 15). Politically, it is favourable for India at a time when continuous vigil has to be maintained at its borders with both and India should seize the diplomatic and political advantage to convince the West Asian and Western countries about the need for peace and stability in the sub-continent. and have to first sort out their economic and political differences over continued funding for the development of the (China- Economic corridor). The fact that Chinese funding to Pakistan is available only on exorbitant and mutually unacceptable terms displays the economic paralysis that is politically favourable to India.

Further, there are also indirect external political differences with Pakistan refusing to join the Saudi-led war in The current Pakistani leadership has to bend before the very same International Monetary Fund that they had once declared an undue Western interference when its current policy formulators sat in the opposition benches. The government is also worried about the commercial implications of a bailout of Pakistan. The lesser known countries are also hesitant to come forward to assist Pakistan financially. India, in the process, can have political leeway in its capacity to control Chinese influence in the sub-continent.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

