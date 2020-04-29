Letter to BS: We can expect a huge tranche of economic reforms from May 2

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate touches 26%, Covid-19 fear, and more
Beyond virus: Setting course for a V-shaped recovery with right decisions
Letter to BS: Prison, fine for attacking medical staff is a welcome move
Work from home v/s work at home
Letter to BS: Our current way of living, working may be the 'new normal'
-
Come May 2 and we can expect a huge tranche of economic reforms. The Centre, if it is as innovative as it seeks to be bold and authoritarian, may well step into the purview of states to address infrastructure and other issues. It is likely to succeed in this considerably, given the preoccupation of the states with fighting the health concerns and the huge shortfall in revenue. The Centre could offer a larger share of the revenue to states in exchange for greater empowerment of Centre on dual-control subjects. What is equally relevant is that the Centre keeps its ears and eyes open so that it does not lose a similar bargaining power with other nations on trade arrangements. Covid has no doubt rendered central control more justifiable but its external equations will decide the success of such reforms.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU