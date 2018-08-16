Letter to BS: Why e-commerce firms should ask for identity proof of a buyer

This refers to “Safeguarding data of Indians” (August 14). Buyers are the biggest stakeholders in any e-commerce policy. One fails to understand why an e-commerce company should ask for the identity proof of a buyer. Brick and mortar stores do not ask for proof of the buyer. Such data sought by an e-commerce firm is very sensitive. The draft national policy for e-commerce should look into this crucial aspect. The proposed data privacy law should also have guidelines on the type of data sought from a customer by a business entity. Offline data needs protection too. You go to a seminar, you give details like your name, address, phone number, the organisation where you work. Such sensitive data also needs to be protected.

Deendayal M Lulla Mumbai





