Letters to BS: Is BJP doing what Congress did in 1975 during Emergency?

In politics, what's good for the goose is good for the gander

Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. at PHQ in New Delhi, Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019. Photo: PTI

During the Emergency imposed in 1975, the Congress party was accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) previous avatar Jan Sangh of using students to spread lawlessness. Now, the BJP is taking the Congress and other parties to task for inciting students to take to violence as they protest the controversial National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In politics, what's good for the goose is good for the gander. This stance clearly shows that all parties are prone to using students from time to time to further their selfish political motives. They must leave the students alone and mind their own business. They are free to fight their own political battles, of course, peacefully and for the good of the country. They will be held in high esteem for their benevolence.

Tarsem Singh, Hoshiarpur

First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 21:43 IST

