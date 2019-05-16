Letters to BS: Vandalism of Vidyasagar statue has come as a boon for TMC

-
When the bicentennial year of birth anniversary of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (born 1820) is knocking at the door, the vandalising of his statue has become the focal point of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal after as bust was targeted during clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party workers during a roadshow by BJP President Amit Shah.
According to the TV and video reports, the BJP foot soldiers forced their way into Vidyasagar College, smashed the bust of Vidyasagar, the great educationist, the man who changed the Bengali alphabet and type, Sanskrit scholar, reformer who fought for women's education against Hindu orthodoxy, that flowed into the Bengal Renaissance. Alas! Modi bhakts don't know what they are vandalising. Interestingly, the vandalism has come as a boon for the TMC also.
Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad
