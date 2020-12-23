Life after Covid vaccine

With a new strain of coronavirus causing a surge in Covid-19 infections in the UK, an important and immediate question is whether the vaccines that are being rolled out or are on the cards would work against the mutant. The new variant is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than earlier strains, prompting several countries to ban flights from the UK.

Although there is no evidence yet to suggest that the vaccines will be less effective against the new strain, the concern will linger until more data on this issue is available. Certainly, more such contagious mutants may emerge in the ...