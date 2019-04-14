LS polls: A 'Vote-Vote' game is gaining popularity among kids in Kolkata

Observers are saying 2019 would be the most virulently fought elections. It also seems the election fever has left very few untouched. A "Vote-Vote" game is gaining popularity among kids in Kolkata, we are told. As part of the game groups of children divide themselves into "parties" and a "prime minister" is chosen by raising hands. Everyone listens to the "PM" once he/she is chosen. The "PM's" authority spans the games that a group would play to the songs that members have to sing to keep the others enthralled.

Hand in glove

A picture of Mimi Chakraborty, actress-turned-Trinamool candidate from Jadavpur, Kolkata, in which she can be seen wearing gloves while shaking people’s hands at an election rally, has kicked up a virtual storm. Major Surendra Poonia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party only recently, shared Chakraborty's pciture on Twitter and said: "Sad and disgusting. Indian democracy doesn’t deserve such people in Parliament.” The 30-year-old's social media team leapt to her defence. She had suffered scratches and burns in her hands in the last few days of campaign and so decided to wear the gloves.

Back to good old days

During the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi expressed his displeasure at the voluminous case files being submitted in large numbers. He suggested that the court should go back to the old system wherein a convenience compilation was filed for all such cases that had a long list of issues and dates. Senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India, Fali Nariman, who was arguing the case, supported Gogoi's argument citing his own reason for it. He said he was always in favour of the “good old days” even when he was a young man, drawing a round of laughter from those present in the Court.