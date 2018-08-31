Lunch with BS: Anita Dongre rues how copycats are hurting the business

Dressed in a summery one-piece dress with her hair pulled back, Anita Dongre looks — as always — simple yet voguish as she strides into Olive Bar & Kitchen in Khar, Mumbai.

She has picked the restaurant at the last minute, cancelling our original plan to meet at Ming Yang at the Taj Lands End, Bandra. “Sorry, my driver didn’t come today and this was easier to walk across to from my place,” she explains with a smile. On a rainy Saturday afternoon, Mumbai’s Olive, a white-pebbled Mediterranean style eatery, is almost empty but the tall, striking ...