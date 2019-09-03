Lutyens Delhi: A state of mind

What is Lutyens Delhi? Like Khan Market, you could say it is a state of mind, rather than a specific geographical area. If interpreted as a geographical area, there is the vaguer Lutyens Zone and more specific Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBW), the latter a subset of the former, unless one treats the two expressions as synonymous. If not treated as synonymous, we should go back to 1912. Under the Chairmanship of George S. C.

Swinton, a Delhi Town Planning Committee was set up. The other two members were John A. Brodie and Edwin L. Lutyens. The Committee submitted two reports, in 1912 and 1913. ...