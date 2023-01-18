JUST IN
Margin of safety
Capex push in states
Cleaning up FCI's operations
Balance of powers
The growing divide
Positive signals
Investment worries
'Crewed' lessons
Electric ambitions
Next level in AI
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Envisioning a truly smart city
icon-arrow-left
Overtaking China
Business Standard

Margin of safety

ASBA must be properly tested for secondary markets

Topics
SEBI | stock markets | Brokerages

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper “Blocking of Funds for Trading in Secondary Market” for public comment on an important change proposed in the funding of secondary-market trades. In essence this seeks to extend the application supported by the blocked amount (ASBA) system, which operates in the primary market, to the secondary market. The objective is to eliminate the need to transfer funds in advance to a broker, and thereby reduce chances of misuse or losses caused by broker defaults. In the primary market, ASBA has been operating smoothly for years. When an investor applies for shares in an initial public offering (IPO), a lien is placed on the requisite funds, which remain in the investor’s bank account and generate interest. If the allotment occurs, the funds are transferred. If it doesn’t occur, the lien is lifted.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.