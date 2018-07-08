Market mind: 12 reasons to invest in Rajratan Global Wires

There are four reasons why one should not be investing in Rajratan Global Wires. The company is relatively unknown, growth was flat in 2017-18, the principal raw material (steel) is passing through a sectoral rebound, and the stock is quoted 15 times 2017-18 earnings.

But, there are a number of reasons why one would invest on the other hand. Bead wire is a technologically-intensive proxy of the tyre sector, accounting for 4 per cent of the cost of a tyre, but critical to holding the tyre on the rim and resisting the action of the inflated pressure, which constantly tries to force it ...