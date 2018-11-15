Mining the technology frontier

Three examples will show the radical changes taking place in mining technology. Peabody Energy in Australia has trialed a semi-autonomous bulldozer at its Wilpinjong Mine which offers increased safety via the removal of operator exposure to whole body vibration and mounting and dismounting incidents.

This system also boosts productivity by increasing the daily hours of operation from the current 18.5 hours to 23.5 hours in remote operation, pushing more cubic meters per hour and reducing fuel use per cubic meter pushed. At Queensland’s Blackwater coal mine, BHP is working ...