Modi's popularity vs performance

It is a question that seems to baffle everyone who writes about Indian politics. Why is it that no matter how bad things get, Narendra Modi just seems to get more and more popular? At no time in the last three decades has India been in worse shape than it is now.

The contraction in the economy has been so severe that we can kiss goodbye to all those hopes and dreams about the Indian growth success story. Around 21 million salaried jobs have disappeared. According to the government’s own estimates, around 10 million migrant labourers made the painful and difficult journey home ...