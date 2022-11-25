'Moment marketing' with meaning

I was in Kolkata last week. A young scion of the client’s family, who had been entrusted with the task of handling the company’s social media, kept insisting that we work together on a “moment marketing” strategy. I tried explaining to him that moment through posts loaded with cheeky messages and clever hashtags would achieve really nothing. If “moment marketing” really needed to make a brand impact and get noticed, then we needed to emulate some of what American airline JetBlue has done in the past: For the US Elections and Mother’s Day.