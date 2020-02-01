More strategic thinking needed

Trend growth has been low in 2011-2020. In addition, business cycle conditions are weak. The Budget speech has done well to avoid the calls for a large fiscal expansion in propping up gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Turning around economic conditions requires greater strategic thinking about the relationship between the state and the individual, and addressing the unease of private persons that has manifested itself in private investment. Many measures are visible in the Budget speech, many of which will help in the small, but reviving growth requires something else. Trend growth ...