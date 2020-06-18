MSMEs, have we got your back?

The spine is a remarkable thing. It has helped humans walk on two legs, freed up their hands to shape civilisation, and become the dominant species on the planet. With 33 bones, 24 of which are separated by intervertebral discs, it is both sturdy and flexible.

The spine is also highly vulnerable (this columnist would know, given his slipped discs!). India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the spine of the economy. When healthy, they contribute 45 per cent of industrial value, nearly half of exports, and employ 40 per cent of informal workers (180 million). When ...