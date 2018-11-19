My clean air concerns

In Delhi, the only coal-based power plant has been shut; across the National Capital Region, industries that use coal as fuel have been asked to stop operations; all construction activity has been brought to a halt; and, stone crushers, brick kilns and hot-mix plants have been shut for over 10 days. Then in the week after Diwali, even truck entry into the city was banned.

Old diesel vehicles are being taken off the road. Then there are strict orders to ensure that garbage is not burnt; authorities are trying their best to control dust. All this to contain the deadly and toxic air pollution ...