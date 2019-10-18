My current tryst with Kolkata

I knew Kolkata, when it was still Calcutta, or at least the parts that mattered most, reasonably well — though that was ages ago. Intermittent work trips over the decades made no allowance for nostalgia.

No jaunts to New Market, pre- or post the fire, or to Nahoum for plum cake and stick-jaws; no scrounging for second-hand books on Free School Street, or seeking out antiques at the Russell Exchange; no trying on handcrafted shoes at the Chinese shoe shops on Park Street; no guilty pleasures in a “family room” in a Chinese dive with a girlfriend. Recent trips have ...