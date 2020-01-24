Neighbouring visit

Other than Pakistan, the other nations in South Asia are pretty easy for us to get into. With Nepal there is barely a border and people can visit quite easily. This is also true of Bhutan, though there is news that the government there will now ask Indians to spend the minimum dollar amount it requires other foreigners to do (which will seriously impact the numbers going there).

Sri Lanka is also not difficult. The other thing about these nations is that they are familiar places for us in terms of the weather, the broad culture and the food. We are not out of place and they don’t ...