Nexus between governance & share value

CEOs are under constant pressure from internal and external stakeholders to improve share price performance. Typically this expectation translates into the management focusing on top-line growth, bottom-line accretion and other financial metrics such as return on capital and dividend distribution.

A close look at the winds of change in investor priorities, however, shows that there is a growing nexus between corporate governance and share value. We believe CEOs and boards can, and must, strategically unlock this “governance premium” as an avenue to drive stock ...