No more party hopping

On Wednesday, when I’d come home and changed into my party clothes, my wife gave me a bowl of soup and said, “We’re not going out anywhere tonight, so this is dinner.” It felt strange to be home for a change, though it should have felt good to put one’s feet up and relax. The whole of the previous week, we had been on a party carousel.

Not just your calling-some-friends-over kind of get-togethers but wedding soirees that seemed to have all of Delhi society aflutter. This winter, everyone we know — or don’t, since many invitations arrive from ...