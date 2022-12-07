JUST IN
No pause in sight: A 25-basis-point rate increase in Feb can't be ruled out
India's sunshine village
Denting democracy
Rural sentiments upbeat in November
Carbon sinks: The good and the bad
A slow and flawed transition
The corporate push towards 'one nation, one media'
Why does India continue to have an export problem? Sociology may answer
A 35-basis-point rate increase could be par for the course
Overcaution could stymie investment advisory's growth
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more
Business Standard

No pause in sight: A 25-basis-point rate increase in Feb can't be ruled out

It would not be surprising if RBI raised the repo rate by another 25 bps immediately after the Union Budget, the last before the 2024 general elections

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | MPC | repo rate

Tamal Bandyopadhyay 

Follow this columnist
Tamal Bandyopadhyay

There are no surprises in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest monetary policy – the last for calendar year 2022. The repo rate has been hiked by 35 basis points (bps) – which is par for the course – as mentioned by this columnist in Monday’s ‘Banker’s Trust’. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 18:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.