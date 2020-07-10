No pride in being Maid in India

What is this love/hate relationship that middle class India has with domestic workers? When the lockdown was announced, people like us took to the social media to bemoan the fact that part-time helps could no longer ease their domestic load.

However, informal surveys indicate that as many as 85 per cent of these workers — domestic helps, guards, drivers and attendants — found themselves unceremoniously thrown out of jobs or forced to accept pay cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Estimates suggest that over a million people are employed as domestic helps across ...