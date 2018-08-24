No, thank you

The rain may have abated in flood-ravaged Kerala, but the controversy over how relief work should be funded has intensified. The Union government has so far disbursed Rs 6 billion for relief work in the state even as Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan has demanded Rs 20 billion as immediate assistance.

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has said that the state would need Rs 200-300 billion for reconstruction work. While the Centre and the state governments are still trying to figure out the actual amount needed, matters have become complicated after the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) ...