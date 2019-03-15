Not by design: How Saryu Doshi came to champion India's artistic heritage

She’s taught Indian miniature art to students at Michigan and Berkeley, edited one of India’s best known art magazines for many years, set up and run the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai, chaired the Lalit Kala Academy for years, is vice-chairman of INTACH, written over a dozen books on various aspects of Indian art and is on innumerable committees relating to the arts in the country. She has a Padma Shri (awarded in 1999) to boot.

None of this happened by design or plan, she tells me quite categorically. At no point did Saryu Doshi — wife of late ...