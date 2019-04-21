Not so secret ballot

During this election campaign, voters have been threatened with consequences if they don’t vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP candidate for Sultanpur (UP), Menaka Gandhi told a predominantly Muslim crowd that she would know how many people voted for her, and she would not be inclined to help them find employment if they did not vote for her.

She also said she would categorise villages “A, B, C, D” depending on the number of votes she received and structure development accordingly. Another BJP legislator, Gujarat MLA, Ramesh Katara, also reminded voters ...