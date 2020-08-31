Onerous obligations on importers under new Customs rules

The finance ministry has notified the Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (CAROTAR), with a view to strengthen the provisions for checking misuse of exemptions for imports under various trade agreements. It will come into force from September 21.

India has trade pacts with many nations from whom imports are allowed at concessional or nil duty rates, subject to the condition that the goods originate in those countries. Each agreement is given effect through specific Customs exemption notification and specific Rules for Determ­ination of ...