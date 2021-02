Only banks can provide retail push to G-Secs

It is said that movies represent the culture in which they are made. Assuming this is true, the contrast between what constitutes safe investments for the common investor in Western culture (as represented by Hollywood) and Indian culture (as represented by Bollywood) is there for all to see.

In many Hollywood movies like The Last Holiday or Trading Places, where the characters rustle up their lifelong savings for a particular twist in the plot, they always encash a cache built up in low-yield government securities (G-Secs) over a lifetime of hard work. Contrast this with Bollywood movies, ...