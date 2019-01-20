Penalty on LIC to court loath to hear tender row, here're key court orders

NCLT matters not for civil court The Supreme Court has emphasised that the jurisdiction of the civil court is completely barred in matters that are now in the dominion of the National Company Law Tribunal. The court stated so in the judgment in the case, Shashi Prakash vs NEPC Micon, which arose before the Company Act was amended to create the tribunal.

The dispute was over the transfer of shares. The Madras High Court had held that the Company Law Board would not have jurisdiction in the matter and as there are serious differences over the title, the matter should be relegated to ...