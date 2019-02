Post-Pulwama developments in Kashmir are deeply disturbing.

The fact that the recent terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy was carried out by a local Kashmiri youth should lead to honest introspection among all right-thinking Indians. What deep resentment and frustration could have led an otherwise normal and educated Kashmiri boy to take this extreme step? Even if we believe that he was led astray by evil forces across the border, what made him receptive to their dark and murderous intent? In achieving success in eliminating terrorists in the Valley, do we stop and reflect why the ...