Pluralism lives

Lutyens’ liberals and sundry “sickular” analysts have been dumbfounded by the election results that handed Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an unanticipated majority in the Lok Sabha. The elite intellectual discourse since then has eddied around the xenophobic and communal content of the campaign, which appears to have trumped the myriad non-achievements of Mr Modi’s 2014 promises.

