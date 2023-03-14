Policy dilemma

The rate based on the consumer price index once again remained above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band in February. Pushed up by higher prices of cereals and milk, among other things, the rate in February came at 6.44 per cent, marginally lower than the 6.52 per cent in January. The headline rate has thus remained above the 6 per cent mark for 12 out of the past 14 months. Given the outcomes, the Monetary Policy Committee would need to revisit its projections. The committee was expecting an average rate of 5.7 per cent in the ongoing quarter, which now looks unlikely. A revision in the outlook would also have implications for policy-rate decisions.