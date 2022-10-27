Political currency or divine help?

The Union government is facing significant criticism because of the falling rupee. It has depreciated over 10 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added another unwarranted angle to the economic debate this week by suggesting that images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi be printed on currency notes to improve well-being in the country. This is problematic and has been said with narrow political objectives. India is a secular republic, not a Hindu state. This is also worrying because political discourse seems to have shifted to a point where everything is seen through the prism of religion. This is a slippery slope and must be avoided. Political parties in general are expected to have a more informed debate on economic management. Changing the currency notes or pictures on them will not help.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:28 IST
