JUST IN
Political currency or divine help?
Marginal progress on climate
Lift the ban on sugar exports
Protecting competition
Down to the wire
Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism
Uncertain outlook: Markets in Samvat 2079
Crouching dragon
Revisiting disinvestment: Going for a 'bottom-up' approach
Turmoil in Britain: Its political crisis is a self-inflicted wound
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Bailouts and balances: Tough choices ahead for Sri Lanka
Business Standard

Political currency or divine help?

Economic debates should be informed. Changing the currency notes or printing images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on them will not help

Topics
Rupee | Indian Economy | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Union government is facing significant criticism because of the falling rupee. It has depreciated over 10 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added another unwarranted angle to the economic debate this week by suggesting that images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi be printed on currency notes to improve well-being in the country. This is problematic and has been said with narrow political objectives. India is a secular republic, not a Hindu state. This is also worrying because political discourse seems to have shifted to a point where everything is seen through the prism of religion. This is a slippery slope and must be avoided. Political parties in general are expected to have a more informed debate on economic management. Changing the currency notes or pictures on them will not help.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.