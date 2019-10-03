Pragmatic tax collection can cut fiscal deficit

Volatile tax collection has been a cause of great concern for the government after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). The September 2019 collection has hit a dismal low. Apart from an economic slowdown, there are multiple other factors behind low revenue collection.

Tax conformance and financial discipline among businesses have a major role to play in revenue yield. The government has taken a slew of corrective measures to improve GST collection. Most of the teething GST issues have been resolved. The GST Council has been persistently making commendable efforts to ...