Pricing pressure: Sebi should avoid over-regulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) attitude to initial public offerings (IPOs) appears to have swung from being liberal to over-regulatory within the space of two years, going by recommendations adopted at the last board meeting. While some new requirements involve additional disclosures that could help investors and issuers, others cannot be termed market-friendly. For instance, the regulator has proposed a committee of independent directors (IDs) justify the IPO-pricing band, using quantitative means. The pricing band will then be compared with the weighted average cost of acquisition of prior primary issuances and secondary transactions in the share. The IPO-pricing band has to be adopted and approved by the board of directors anyhow. Thus, it is unclear how much value IDs could add to the process. This also puts a heavy burden of responsibility on IDs, who may not all be qualified to make such financial valuations. IDs are often chosen for their professional expertise in some sphere relevant to the company’s business rather than for their financial acumen. Forcing an engineer or bio-scientist to justify IPO pricing may not be useful.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 23:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU