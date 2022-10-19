Pricing pressure: Sebi should avoid over-regulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) attitude to initial public offerings (IPOs) appears to have swung from being liberal to over-regulatory within the space of two years, going by recommendations adopted at the last board meeting. While some new requirements involve additional disclosures that could help investors and issuers, others cannot be termed market-friendly. For instance, the regulator has proposed a committee of independent directors (IDs) justify the IPO-pricing band, using quantitative means. The pricing band will then be compared with the weighted average cost of acquisition of prior primary issuances and secondary transactions in the share. The IPO-pricing band has to be adopted and approved by the board of directors anyhow. Thus, it is unclear how much value IDs could add to the process. This also puts a heavy burden of responsibility on IDs, who may not all be qualified to make such financial valuations. IDs are often chosen for their professional expertise in some sphere relevant to the company’s business rather than for their financial acumen. Forcing an engineer or bio-scientist to justify pricing may not be useful.