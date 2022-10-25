Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism

has taken over as prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following his selection by the members of Parliament associated with the ruling Conservative Party. Mr Sunak is the first British Asian to hold the post, and as such his assumption of office is a major landmark for India’s former imperial power. Two other smaller European countries — Ireland and Portugal — have had Indian-origin prime ministers before, and Leo Varadkar of Ireland is likely to take office again soon as part of a power-sharing arrangement in the Republic. However, the position of UK prime minister is undoubtedly of great global significance and reflects the increasing access and power that the Indian diaspora has in the affairs of their chosen countries.