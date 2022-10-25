JUST IN
Back to the 1950s: State to lead investment and higher taxes to fund it
Down to the wire
Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism

Rishi Sunak's wealth and the fact that he represents racial diversity, but not economic or class diversity, do not and cannot take away from the essential significance of his assumption to office

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

Rishi Sunak has taken over as prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following his selection by the members of Parliament associated with the ruling Conservative Party. Mr Sunak is the first British Asian to hold the post, and as such his assumption of office is a major landmark for India’s former imperial power. Two other smaller European countries — Ireland and Portugal — have had Indian-origin prime ministers before, and Leo Varadkar of Ireland is likely to take office again soon as part of a power-sharing arrangement in the Republic. However, the position of UK prime minister is undoubtedly of great global significance and reflects the increasing access and power that the Indian diaspora has in the affairs of their chosen countries.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:24 IST

