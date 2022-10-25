Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism

Rishi Sunak has taken over as prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following his selection by the members of Parliament associated with the ruling Conservative Party. Mr Sunak is the first British Asian to hold the post, and as such his assumption of office is a major landmark for India’s former imperial power. Two other smaller European countries — Ireland and Portugal — have had Indian-origin prime ministers before, and Leo Varadkar of Ireland is likely to take office again soon as part of a power-sharing arrangement in the Republic. However, the position of UK prime minister is undoubtedly of great global significance and reflects the increasing access and power that the Indian diaspora has in the affairs of their chosen countries.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU