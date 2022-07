Protecting the SC

The of India has found itself repeatedly in the news in the past weeks, and not necessarily for the best of reasons. First, in its dismissal of a case related to the 2002 violence in the state of Gujarat, the court expressed itself with some strength regarding some of those involved in it — particularly the activist Teesta Setalvad, who was subsequently arrested by the anti-terrorist squad. Whether or not the court intended to use its judgment as an instruction for Ms Setalvad’s arrest, that was apparently the consequence of its remarks on the subject. Then, in the course of firmly denying a request from the former national spokesperson that several different first information reports filed against her be clubbed together, a two-member vacation Bench of the court delivered itself of a severe reproof of Ms Sharma, holding her passing remarks on television responsible for a national violent response. Naturally, these remarks were widely scrutinised. Finally, one of the judges on that Bench, while delivering a lecture on public and the judicial process, called for more stringent regulation of digital media to prevent “personalised” attacks on judges.

