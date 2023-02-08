JUST IN
Gender parity on the front foot
Business Standard

RBI's approach to help set stage for a soft landing

The RBI's caution on inflation and its relatively hawkish position demonstrate its steadfast commitment to achieving the inflation target of 4%

Topics
Shaktikanta Das | RBI | MPC meet

Rahul Bajoria 

Rahul Bajoria

With the government’s Budget being mostly as expected, the RBI, too, has stayed with the theme, with another, albeit smaller, rate hike. However, while this rate increase was expected, it was the hawkish tenor of Governor Shaktikanta Das that may have surprised the market. He reiterated that the RBI’s most urgent priority is taking inflation back to 4 per cent.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 23:03 IST

`
