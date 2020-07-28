RBI's Hamletian dilemma

With the pandemic eating into the growth impetus of the Indian economy and associated supply shocks pushing up the inflationary pressure, the inflation targeting regime of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be on the horns of a dilemma in the near future.

Depending upon the extent of adverse impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on the real and financial sectors, the economy may warrant loosening of the monetary policy, but if inflation — primarily emanating out of adverse supply shocks— goes out of control, then further easing of monetary policy could appear to be ...