Rebel Foods CEO on restaurant's move from a QSR to multi-brand internet biz

We are not surprised when Jaydeep Barman invites us to his headquarters for lunch where he wants us to taste selections from the 10 online restaurant brands the food tech company operates. The company, which has marquee investors such as Coatue Management, Goldman Sachs and Sequoia, claims to be the “world’s largest internet restaurant company”, and is valued at over $500 million.

Barman says, “We are ahead of our closest competitor by miles.” Barman is disrupting the 500-year-old restaurant industry, which he says hasn’t changed at all. He is bringing ...