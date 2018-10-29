Recipe for success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-in-India programme never included managers, whose work may well become an influential Make-in-India product. Why? View business from an anthropological perspective.

From Indus Valley and Roman times until the Industrial Revolution, business meant trading — exploiting an asymmetry of market information, of possessing distinctive merchandise, of financial leverage or of having better logistics and transport. The Industrial Revolution demanded efficiencies of scale. It mattered whether a factory made 1,000 widgets per day or 100 per ...