Reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide

The reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) is vital to combat Climate Change, since CO2 contributes roughly half of all greenhouse gases. Research at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science indicates there could be a way to design bacteria to absorb atmospheric CO2.

The natural mechanism for removing atmospheric CO2 is photosynthesis. Leaves contain chlorophyll, which uses energy from sunlight in a chemical reaction that creates sugars out of atmospheric CO2 and water. Sugars have a large number (“n”) of carbon atoms coupled to a large number of water ...