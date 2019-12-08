Reform by notification

India’s labour policy has acquired a new look. Four labour codes are now in the public domain and these are the Code on Wages, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, the Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Social Security.

The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in early August and the Industrial Relations Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 28. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July, but referred to the Standing Committee of Parliament in October. Its report is expected next ...