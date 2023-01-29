Refresh the approach to growth, equity

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Committee on Comprehensive Access to Financial Services (2013) had set modest targets. Ten years on, considerable progress has been made on the payments front, but on other targets, there has been limited progress. These include access to credit (minimum 50 per cent credit-to-district-GDP); savings and investment products with reasonable returns (65 per cent); and insurance and risk management instruments (80 per cent).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 17:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU