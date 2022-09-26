RSS-Muslim leader meet: Reaching out with a message of harmony

The meeting of five members of the Muslim community— former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Shahid Siddiqui, businessman S Shervani — with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat must count as a landmark development in the backdrop of rising insecurity and sense of marginalisation among the Indian Muslims, the country’s largest minority community.



Ignoring the cynical view on the motivations that underpin the reasons on the part of both communities in seeking and agreeing to this dialogue — the Sangh Parivar’s need to soften its anti-minority image, more so in the run-up to the 2024 general elections, or the growing radicalisation across communities — the critical test of the exercise is whether such meetings will heal deeply fractured relations.