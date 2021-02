Rumblings and grumblings in the sky

As we approach the first anniversary of the Covid-induced lockdown and the ensuing crisis for the aviation sector, let’s count the blessings first. In India, domestic air traffic is picking up, revenues are reasonably robust, cargo has emerged from the shadows as part saviour, market leader IndiGo has been making noises about hiring again and the misgivings about the closure of smaller players, namely SpiceJet and GoAir, have given way to hope.

The reasoning is: If they survived the total cessation of flights, things can now only get better. Yet, 2021 has begun on a worse note ...