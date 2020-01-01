Save telecom with a reprise of NTP-99

If telecom and connectivity are not revived, one of our most successful sectors since liberalisation will be incapacitated. To fix this devastated sector, look no further than the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s action 20 years ago to rescue and revolutionise telephony in India through the New Telecom Policy 1999 (NTP-99).

It was before India’s growth story and the mobile phone revolution. The telecom sector had stalled, and some 15 operators were struggling for survival under the burden of high licence fee demands, limited customers, and too much competition, ...