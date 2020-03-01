Secretaries and accountability

The advent of Narendra Modi at the Centre as prime minister in 2014 was expected to herald a change in the way top civil servants in different central ministries were functioning. Modi’s style of administration was different from that of his predecessor, Manmohan Singh.

Modi was also seen as a more demanding boss than Singh. So, what has changed for the secretaries in key central ministries in the last few years that Modi has been at the helm? A change that is easily noticeable pertains to the influence and role that the prime minister has been enjoying in the appointment of ...