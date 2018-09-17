Secularism dilemma: Congress won't recover its 'chi' through soft-Hindutva

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is organising a “Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra”, a pilgrimage following the mythical route taken by Lord Rama to his 14-year exile in the forest. Maybe the Congress party needs to stop and remember that MP is among the top five states in terms of farmer suicides in India.

It is also the state from which lit the spark of the nationwide farmers’ agitation in June 2017 when six protesting farmers were shot dead. The attempt to retrace the path of Lord Rama comes in the wake of party president Rahul Gandhi’s trek to Mansarover to pay ...