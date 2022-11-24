Selective decisions

The five-judge Constitution Bench of the hearing the case on the process of appointing has made headlines for acerbic commentary and a suggestion that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) be part of the appointment panel that selects the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). This suggestion is not new; over the past decade, several politicians and former CECs have raised similar calls for a bipartisan collegium, including the law minister, the CJI, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and the leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This suggests that there has been some level of discomfiture within the political system with the existing process which involves appointment by the President on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. Until recently, the largely free and fair elections that the Election Commission (EC) has overseen in independent India rarely made the issue of appointments a burning question. The batch of petitions before the apex court was prompted by suspicions that the EC’s independence has been increasingly compromised in recent years — notably during the Covid-19 pandemic, when restrictions on campaigning were imposed after the Prime Minister’s campaigns had concluded.